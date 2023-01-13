SALISBURY, Md. - Police charged a man for a shooting that happened in March of 2022.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say on Mar. 11 of last year, police met with a 40-year-old man at Tidal Health who was the victim of a gunshot wound. Investigations determined the shooting happened in the roadway near 1200 Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Police say they identified 20-year-old Rusaan Holland as a suspect.
Police noted that the victim sustained life altering injuries.
According to police, on Dec. 30, 2022 a search warrant was executed for unrelated crimes and Holland was arrested for gun and drug charges. While in custody, police say Holland admitted to shooting the victim on Mar. 11.
An arrested warrant was issued for Holland for first and second degree assault reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor, and loaded handgun on person. On Jan. 5, 2023 the arrest warrant was served on Holland , who was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center for the previous arrest.
Holland is currently being held without bond in Wicomico County Detention Center.