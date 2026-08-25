DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

LONG NECK, Del. - Investigators say an elderly man is dead after turning into the path of an oncoming car.

Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18, around 11:50 a.m. Investigators say a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road  when it turned left onto Long Neck Road, into the path of a Chrysler Pacifica. As a result, the Pacifica crashed into the driver's side of the Explorer.

Investigators say the driver of the Explorer, 86-year-old William Wonchoba, from Millsboro, was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries on Aug. 23.

State police say the driver of the Pacifica, a 69-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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