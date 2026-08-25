LONG NECK, Del. - Investigators say an elderly man is dead after turning into the path of an oncoming car.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18, around 11:50 a.m. Investigators say a Ford Explorer was stopped at a stop sign on Mallard Road when it turned left onto Long Neck Road, into the path of a Chrysler Pacifica. As a result, the Pacifica crashed into the driver's side of the Explorer.
Investigators say the driver of the Explorer, 86-year-old William Wonchoba, from Millsboro, was taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries on Aug. 23.
State police say the driver of the Pacifica, a 69-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.