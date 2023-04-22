REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a massive early morning house fire in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the home in the Kinsale Glen subdivision off Country Club drive around 1:20 Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was well involved with exposure issues to neighboring homes.
The Fire Company says most of the blaze was contained in less than 20 minutes. Everyone inside the home was able to safety leave, according to officials, with the exception of a cat that died in the fire.
Lewes Fire Department, Bethany Beach Fire Department, Indian River Fire Company were called in to assist the Rehoboth units. Crews remained on the scene for more than 3 hours.