MD Department Of Agriculture Commissioners Tour Wicomico And Dorchester County

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture Commission toured farms in Wicomico and Dorchester County today.
The goal is to highlight the great things in Maryland's agriculture.
Members of the department say they do this twice a year for different counties in the state. Wright's Market in Mardela Springs and Luthy Farms in Cambridge were some of the farms they stopped by today.
A public meeting at Layton's Chance was held to encourage neighbors to voice any question, comments, or concerns with agriculture.
Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks says, "Maryland is not one thing when it comes to agriculture. We're visiting and we're seeing folks who are growing traditional grain crops and we just visited a sod farm, and right. The whole goal of Wrights Market is to catch people along Route 50."
Atticks added more about the public session. He says, "It's for anyone to come and talk to us about agriculture. Good things, bad things. Things they need or Regulations they need changed. We're here to listen and to learn and hopefully then act on it."