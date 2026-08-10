A dog receiving oxygen through a specialized pet O2 mask

Courtesy of Wag'N O2 Fur Life

MILLSBORO, Del. - A group of volunteers from the Peninsula Lakes community is helping local first responders care for pets rescued from fires and other emergencies.

The PL Cares Animal Lovers Group, made up of resident volunteers from the Peninsula Lakes community in Millsboro, recently donated three additional sets of pet oxygen mask kits to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

The kits were purchased through the Wag'N O2 Fur Life Program and include specially designed masks that allow firefighters and other first responders to provide oxygen to animals suffering from smoke inhalation. The masks can also be used on animals that have lost consciousness and need to be resuscitated.

The PL Cares Animal Lovers Group is chaired by Debbie Dooley and Jane Heaton, with Patty Halko coordinating the pet oxygen mask initiative. The donation was presented during the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's monthly meeting at Station One in Oak Orchard.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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