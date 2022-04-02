MILLSBORO, Del. (WBOC/AP) - A Millsboro man has been arrested and charged with a DUI for the 10th time, following a crash Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police say 54-year-old Charles Smith was driving in a white Dodge Ram on Main St., just south of Daisey Rd., around 11:30 a.m. when he hit a fence. He then tried to run away from the scene. When officers found Smith, he was walking just south of the accident. Officers say that he smelled of alcohol.
A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses.
Smith is charged with felony DUI, driving while his license was revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, and several other traffic offenses.
He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $15,500 cash.