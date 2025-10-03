MILTON, DE -- An old pecan tree, which neighbors said is estimated to be more than one hundred years old, stands at the site of a planned Royal Farms and business park. Some neighbors are hopeful that the tree can be included in the project's plans.
The tree sits at the corner of Route 16 and Union Street Extension, where a site plan for the Cedar Creek Business Park and Royal Farms has been proposed.
Kevin Fleming is a known photographer in Delaware, and said he has a love for nature photography. Fleming told WBOC he also has roots in Milton, and those two things combined led him to notice the historic tree.
Fleming said the tree is a landmark for the area. In a call posted to Facebook, Fleming asked neighbors to join him in making a campaign to save the tree.
"The tree's been here for longer than anyone who lives in Milton right now," Fleming said. "I think it's worth saving. Why cut it down? We can't have another one. We could plant another one, but that would take another hundred years to grow back like this. This is here, it's worth saving, and it's beautiful."
Shauna McVey told WBOC she saw Fleming's call on Facebook to save the tree and felt compelled to join the cause. McVey used to work for DNREC and said the tree not only has historical significance, but also environmental significance.
"A tree this size does a world of good for the environment," McVey said. "It helps with air quality and the soil, and it's a habitat for migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway."
Fleming said he is hopeful the developers of the project are able to find a way to include the tree in the final product.
"Save it. Save the tree," Fleming said. "Save some space around it so it can get some water from rain, and put some picnic tables under it so people can enjoy some Royal Farms chicken."
Both Fleming and McVey acknowledged that the proposed site has already gone through multiple approval processes; however, both were hopeful that there would still be a way to preserve the tree since it is still standing.
Regardless of the outcome, McVey said she hopes this acts as a lesson in the importance of preserving natural landmarks during development.
"We need to do a better job in Delaware at considering natural resources and history when we are planning development and new construction," McVey said. "We have lost a lot of that over the last thirty years. The tree is still standing. So, if they can save it, that's great. If not, hopefully it's a symbol for others to get involved earlier in the process, and for developers to take things like this into consideration."
WBOC reached out to a representative of Royal Farms and a representative of the Cedar Creek Business Park for comment on whether or not the tree would be able to be preserved, but did not hear back.