Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon.
But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped.
The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
According to Sanders there are plenty of people excited to move into those 25 homes that have been built.
Sanders added, "Our case management team services about 80 folks which is far more than what we have here. But, there's lots of interest. A lot of people are wondering if they're on the waitlist or how to get on the waitlist. So we'll definitely have plenty of happy customers."
Today, volunteers picked up a pan of paint and a roller to help with applying that second coat.
Beth Wolff says this was the first time she and her family came to help. Wolff says, "I think it's a wonderful thing for the city to do for the homeless population here. We're a small community that wants to give back and this is a way to do it. I am glad the city is doing it."
Volunteers, and the City of Salisbury, anxious to put on those final touches as soon as possible.