DOVER, Del. - Music filled the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover Wednesday as veterans and community members gathered for a Veterans Day celebration honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.
The celebration featured a patriotic performance by the Milford Community Band, with familiar marching tunes and American songs paying tribute to generations of service members and their sacrifices.
The band has performed at the museum's Veterans Day celebrations for more than a decade, according to narrator and singer Lorraine Leavel.
Leavel said the performance is one way the volunteer organization can give back to those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the country.
"It is such an honor to be able to perform today for the veterans to honor them in this way," Leavel said. "They do so much for our country, and this is just one small way that we can give back to those who gave so much to our country."
The performance also brought together people from different backgrounds, including veterans who are members of the band.
Leavel said the group includes teachers, lawyers, students and people of all ages, making the performance an opportunity for the community to gather around a shared purpose.
For Army veteran Walter Rieth, Veterans Day is a reminder that military service creates a commitment that can last long after someone leaves the uniform behind.
Rieth served in the Army from 1985 to 1992 and said his family has a history of military service spanning four continuous generations.
He compared the commitment made by service members to signing a check that never gets cashed.
"They've all signed their name on a check that just never gets cashed," Rieth said. "You sign in the beginning and that enlistment technically never gives up. They're willing to serve."
Rieth said even veterans who are now in their 80s and 90s would still be willing to answer the call if asked.
Another veteran, Gregory Schauber, who served stateside during the Vietnam War, said the recognition carries special meaning.
Schauber became emotional while reflecting on how Vietnam-era veterans were treated after returning home.
He said many did not receive the recognition they deserved for years.
"I'm proud and I'd do it again," Schauber said.
The celebration also gave visitors an opportunity to view some of the military aircraft housed at the museum. The C-5, C-141 and C-130 were open for tours until the afternoon.
The museum's Veterans Day celebration served as an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of America's service members and give the community a chance to show its appreciation.