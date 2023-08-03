SEAFORD, Del. -- Middleford Rd. has become the center of concern for some nearby neighbors. They say speeding and reckless driving there are out of control.
The busy, two-mile stretch is surrounded by several homes and subdivisions. It sits between Old Furnace Rd. and Route 13.
This year alone, Delaware State Police say they have issued 62 traffic tickets, including four DUI arrests on Middleford Rd.
"We want our roads to be safe too," says DSP Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. We want our kids to be safe, our families to be safe, so we're trying our best to step up enforcement in that area."
DSP says they plan to install a speed radar trailer on Middleford Rd. in the near future.
Dennis Read has lived on Middleford Rd. for two years now. He says he fears walking out to him mailbox to retrieve his mail, because speeding and reckless driving is so bad. Read has sent letters to both county and state officials asking them to address the issue. He believes a lower speed limit, flashing yellow lights, four crosswalks, and more signage would help.
"We want to see something done here to make things better," says Read. "This is our neighborhood. We live here, I love it here. I'm glad I'm here, but we need some representation here, and I feel we're kind of forgotten right now."
Lori Reedy walks along Middleford Rd. with her grandchildren, but says she will have to stop if something isn't done soon.
"Drivers go pretty quick, and a lot of times they hug the line and we get a little nervous about that," says Reedy.
In a statement to WBOC, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says they have not received any requests to review Middleford Rd. for traffic safety improvements. They encourage neighbors living on it to discuss the issue with their local officials.