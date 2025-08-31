CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. thinks they know who the mother of the surprise 102nd Chincoteague foal is, after being stumped when the foal turned up Tuesday, Aug 26.
Fire officials think the foal belongs to the mare Fancy Free. They say she is a maiden mare, which are more likely to be less attached to their foal than an experienced mother.
They believe the foal took a nap and the mother wandered off. Officials say they have seen abandoned foals following any ponies they find for safety before, which may explain how the foal wandered into Marsh Mallow's herd.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. says all other ponies in the north have been accounted for.