STEVENSVILLE, Md. - As the weather warms up and boaters get ready to hit the water, Queen Anne's County hopes recycling is on everyone's minds.
As we inch toward summer, boats are coming out of their plastic cocoons and Queen Anne's County is urging boaters to recycle the plastic shrink wrap used to winterize boats.
Queen Anne's County has partnered with plastic free QAC and the Marine Trades Association of MD (MTAM) to minimize the impact the shrink wrap has on the environment by having the plastic put in bags and recycled. Those bags are only $15 and they cover the cost of transportation and recycling.
The county estimates plastic from winterized boats creates about 30 tons of waste each year in Queen Anne's alone. Which is part of the reason this program was created. County Commissioner Phil Dumenil says some don't even know where all that plastic goes once summer hits. He says, "People drive by marinas and boat yards and they see these big boats covered in this plastic but nobody ever thinks about what happens to that plastic come spring time when its time to take it off. Ultimately, if it wasn't for programs like this it would end up in landfills."
Five marina's in Queen Anne's are already participating. One being Atlantic Yacht Services. Crew members described the process of taking shrink wrap off boats. First, you need to cut all the straps. Then, cut the plastic in sections and cut more straps. You need to remove the vents, windows, and doors of the plastic and separate them from the pile. The plastic is then rolled up, bagged, and zip-tied into the given blue recycled bag. And the vents, windows, and doors are disposed in regulars trash.
Sara Shelley with Plastic Free QAC says she hopes this programs makes waves of an impact. "Well we're hoping that this is just the beginning in our county and we can convince, with time and people trying it out, that more marinas will come on board." Shelley added, "I think the biggest thing is people say 'well my boat wrap isn't going to make much of a difference', but every little bit does make a difference."
Individual boaters can purchase the blue bags at the West Marine in Chester. The MTAM dumpster will be available until May 15.
A small price to pay to save the planet.