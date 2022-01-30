Lincoln, Del.- One person is dead after a car caught fire while the driver was still inside Friday morning.
Just after 9 a.m. Friday, a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Greentop Rd., just south of Bunting Ave. For unknown reasons, the Blazer caught fire while still in motion. The driver exited the east edge of the roadway into a grassy area, where it came to a controlled stop before becoming completely engulfed. The driver was unable to get out of the car. The driver was dead in the driver seat. The body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for identification.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and determined the fire started in the dashboard/firewall area of the car.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as the investigation was completed.
This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Cpl/3 Kenneth Argo by calling 302-644-5020.