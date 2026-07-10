MILLSBORO, Del. - A driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and ended up in a pond near Baywood in Sussex County.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched just after 6:10 a.m. on July 9 for a reported water rescue and vehicle crash near John J. Williams Highway and Heritage Lane. Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle that had driven off the eastbound side of John J. Williams Highway for an unknown reason, crashed through bushes and vegetation, struck a tree, and came to rest in a golf course pond.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded along with multiple other companies and the Delaware State Fire Police. Sussex County Paramedics, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit were also dispatched. Trooper 2 landed near the scene but was later canceled.
Emergency crews stabilized the partially submerged vehicle, secured it to prevent movement, and then removed the driver who was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
The Delaware State Fire Police handled traffic control while the vehicle was removed from the water.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Delaware State Police.