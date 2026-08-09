OCEAN CITY, Md. - A boater was rescued from their sinking boat in the Isle of Wight Bay Sunday morning, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
Fire officials say the boat was taking on water and sinking around 8 a.m., about 100 yards south of the Route 90 bridge.
Fire Boat 1 rescued the boater and took them to the 65th Street boat ramp for more evaluations.
The Ocean City Fire Department reminds boaters that emergencies can happen quickly on the water, and to always wear a life jacket and have the proper safety gear.