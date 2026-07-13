DOVER, Del. - A group of community organizers is hoping a new weekly farmers market can bring more than fresh produce to Downtown Dover. They say it can help restore confidence in the city's historic center.
Organizers are asking residents to help choose the final location for the Downtown Dover Farmers Market, though The Green on South State Street is currently the preferred site. If approved, the market is expected to launch Saturday, July 25, and run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The proposal comes as downtown continues to face challenges, including vacant storefronts and ongoing concerns about public safety and quality of life.
Community activist Dawn McGaha, who has been involved in planning the market, said organizers recognize those concerns and believe rebuilding trust will take time.
"If you're from Dover, you know that people avoid downtown Dover," McGaha said. "One of the things that we need to do is establish trust and establish that consistently."
McGaha said organizers are working to ensure there is a visible security presence and that residents' concerns are heard throughout the planning process. She said the market is intended to give people a reason to return downtown and support local businesses.
"We know that there are reasons not to come downtown," McGaha said. "We don't have enough reasons to come downtown."
Longtime Dover residents Eddy and Sallie Seger said they support the idea of bringing back a farmers market but believe addressing safety concerns will be essential to its long-term success.
"The first thing you have to do is get everything organized and make sure that people feel safe coming down," Eddy Seger said.
The market is being organized through a partnership that includes Delaware State University, Dover High School, Booted & Suited Career Academy, the Downtown Dover Partnership, Destination Downtown Dover, Delaware Marketing Group and several community volunteers.
Organizer Kim Petters said the market will also include an opportunity for children ages 10 and older to operate their own booths, giving them a chance to learn entrepreneurship while keeping any money they earn.
Organizers are scheduled to present their plans to Dover City Council during Monday night's meeting and say they hope the market will become a consistent community gathering place that helps write what they call "a new Dover."
Vendor information
Organizers are seeking farmers, bakers, artisans, artists, food trucks and other vendors to participate in the market.
To register as a vendor, visit:
https://form.jotform.com/delawaremarketinggroupusa/DowntownDoverFarmersMarket
For additional questions, organizers ask vendors to email downtowndoverfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Donations
Organizers say the market is primarily funded through vendor fees but are also accepting community donations to help support the effort.
Donations can be made at: