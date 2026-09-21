ACCOMAC, VA. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Accomack County that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman on Friday.
Details on the crash are currently limited, but police say it occurred at the intersection of northbound Route 13 and Baylys Neck Road in Accomac on Sept. 18 at about 4:45 a.m. The crash involved a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
Investigators say the driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Nissan’s passenger, 59-year-old Marie R. Normil, of Accomack County, died from her injuries.
Police have charged the driver of the Freightliner, 26-year-old Mamurjon Djumabaev, of Philadelphia, with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in death or injury.