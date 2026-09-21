Man Killed in Crash on Bayside Drive

Photo: MGN

ACCOMAC, VA. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Accomack County that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman on Friday.

Details on the crash are currently limited, but police say it occurred at the intersection of northbound Route 13 and Baylys Neck Road in Accomac on Sept. 18 at about 4:45 a.m. The crash involved a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Nissan’s passenger, 59-year-old Marie R. Normil, of Accomack County, died from her injuries. 

Police have charged the driver of the Freightliner, 26-year-old Mamurjon Djumabaev, of Philadelphia, with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in death or injury.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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