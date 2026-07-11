POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City Mayor Todd J. Nock is asking locals if they have interest in bringing Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training to the city through a possible Wor-Wic Community College partnership.
He says for months the City and Wor-Wic have been in talks to make this opportunity possible.
"Too often, barriers like transportation and distance prevent individuals from pursing career training," he says. "By bringing CDL training closer to home, we hope to remove those barriers and open doors to career that can provide stability, financial security, and a brighter future for families throughout our region."
Having a CDL in Maryland allows a person to drive large or specialized vehicles, including tractor-trailers, buses, and vehicles carrying hazardous materials.
The mayor is asking for the public to let the City know if they are interested by contacting Amanda Russell at 410-957-1333 ext. 102, or arussell@pocomokemd.gov
"This is what investing in people looks like," says Mayor Nock.