WORCESTER CO., Md. - Preliminary testing has detected highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a commercial broiler operation in Worcester County, the Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
Officials say the property has been quarantined, and the flock is being euthanized to prevent the disease from spreading. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food supply, according to the department.
The preliminary positive results came through routine surveillance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories is conducting confirmatory testing, with final results expected in the coming days.
The exact location of the affected farm was not specified.
The Maryland Department of Health says the risk of transmission to the general public remains low. Agriculture officials say poultry meat and egg products remain safe to consume.
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks urged commercial growers and backyard flock owners to maintain strict biosecurity practices and immediately report signs of illness.
Avian influenza spreads rapidly among birds through nasal secretions, saliva, and manure. Wild birds and contaminated equipment, clothing and footwear can carry the virus between flocks.
Officials recommend limiting visitors around poultry, cleaning and disinfecting equipment and footwear, washing hands before and after handling birds, and promptly removing spilled feed that could attract wildlife.
Suspected cases should be reported to the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5810. Commercial growers and backyard flock owners can email questions to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov.