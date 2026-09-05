PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Princess Anne police say they arrested a man wanted by Crisfield police for attempted murder.
They say on Sept.4, they conducted a traffic stop on Somerset Avenue near UMES Boulevard. During the stop, they say the officer identified someone in the car as 21-year-old Tazmeir Townsend.
They say Townsend is wanted by Crisfield Police on an active arrest warrant for attempted murder and additional related charges.
Princess Anne police say they arrested him without incident and he was committed to the Somerset County Detention Center after an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.