CHESTER, Md. – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office announced the criminal citation of Christopher Smith, 43, for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
According to the press release, a trooper was conducting a patrol check in the area of Sherman Drive around 2 a.m. yesterday when he noticed a parked car parked outside a residence with the driver’s side door open. The trooper, Deputy First Class Roger Brown, did not observe anyone inside the vehicle as he got closer and reportedly saw the drugs in plain sight.
DFC Brown then approached the front door of the house and Smith subsequently exited before searching for his cell phone in the car, according to the press release.
The Sheriff’s Office says Brown completed a probable cause search of Smith’s car and found an undisclosed amount of cocaine. Smith was issued a criminal summons for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis).