DELMARVA– Viewers across the peninsula caught a glimpse of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch early Aug. 25, as the mission set a record for rocket reuse.
The rocket's first stage, booster B1067, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 5:33 a.m. for its 37th mission, according to SpaceX.
Only six Falcon 9 boosters have flown over 30 missions, with B1067 setting the record as it landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8 minutes after launching, according to space.com.
SpaceX says the rocket's upper stage delivered 29 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit, bringing the network to over 11,000 satellites.
The next SpaceX rocket launch possibly visible over Delmarva is scheduled for 7:10-7:30 a.m. E.T. on Aug. 30, sending the Roman Space Telescope approximately one million miles away from Earth, according to NASA.
Editor's note: You can scroll through viewer-submitted photos of the Falcon 9 over Delmarva by clicking the arrows in the top-right corner of the photo at the top of this article.