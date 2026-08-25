DELMARVA– Viewers across the peninsula caught a glimpse of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch early Aug. 25, as the mission set a record for rocket reuse.

The rocket's first stage, booster B1067, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 5:33 a.m. for its 37th mission, according to SpaceX.

Only six Falcon 9 boosters have flown over 30 missions, with B1067 setting the record as it landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8 minutes after launching, according to space.com.

SpaceX says the rocket's upper stage delivered 29 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit, bringing the network to over 11,000 satellites.

The next SpaceX rocket launch possibly visible over Delmarva is scheduled for 7:10-7:30 a.m. E.T. on Aug. 30, sending the Roman Space Telescope approximately one million miles away from Earth, according to NASA.

Editor's note: You can scroll through viewer-submitted photos of the Falcon 9 over Delmarva by clicking the arrows in the top-right corner of the photo at the top of this article. 

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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