REHOBOTH, Del. -- The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of inappropriately touching two young Girls.
Rehoboth Beach Police were called to the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday night where witnesses reported the above pictured Hispanic male repeatedly swam underwater beneath two 11 year old female victims grabbing at and touching their genital areas multiple times.
Police say witnesses confronted the suspect at which time he fled on foot westbound on Rehoboth Avenue.
Anyone who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the suspect pictured is asked to please contact M/Cpl. Susan Gladmon at (302) 227-2577.
Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at: https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/.../police/submit-crime-tip.
Anyone who sees or who has contact with the suspect is asked to please call 911 immediately.