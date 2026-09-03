SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury is remembering Gloria Steinem, the celebrated author and activist, after the announcement of her death at 92.
Steinem was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1934, and began her career as a journalist in New York. She rose to prominence in the U.S. women's rights movement during the 1960s and started her own publication dedicated to issues affecting women, Ms. magazine, in 1971.
Steinem's voice was also heard on the Eastern Shore. She spoke at Salisbury University in March 1996 to celebrate the launch of the university's Women and Gender Studies minor.
Carolyn Stegman, who co-founded the Women and Gender Studies minor, was not available for an interview but shared memories of Steinem's visit with WBOC.
Stegman recalls hundreds packing Halloway Hall, overflowing to watch on televisions in classrooms and still having to turn people away.
Steinmen was very student-oriented during her visit to campus, according to Stegman, who says she requested to have dinner with a group of students upon arrival in Salisbury.
One particularly poignant memory involved a 90-year-old woman who attended Steinem's speech. Stegman said Steinem got on her knees, held the woman's hand and thanked her for paving the way.
"It was just very touching and it meant the world to this woman that you know that Gloria did that,” Becky Emery, who was also involved in the event that day, said.
Steinem’s speech, archived at Salisbury University’s NABB Center, centered on Women in the Contemporary World.
"I think Gloria really won the hearts and minds of people that night because she was so warm and, you know, not she was just so embracing of everything and, you know, so common sense."
The Women and Gender Studies minor Steinem visited Salisbury University to celebrate continues today as the Gender and Sexuality Studies minor.
Steinem's legacy as an advocate for women's rights is expected to continue well beyond her 92 years.
Steinem died at her home in New York City. Her cause of death has not been released.
Her loved ones have asked those who wish to honor her to make a donation to her foundation.