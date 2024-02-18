SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury Fire Department and mutual aid units were alerted to a residential structure fire in Wicomico County Sunday night.
Officials were alerted to the 600 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury, Maryland at 9:30pm. Units arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the gable vents of the structure.
Salisbury Fire Department say the fire was quickly discovered in the attic and that it was extinguished. The area was then overhauled to check for fire extension.
The incident was brought under control in under 30 minutes.