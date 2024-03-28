CRISFIELD, MD - Residents along Cove Street in Crisfield are no strangers to flooding, but the severity of the situation today caught many off guard, leaving them stranded indoors and businesses closed due to impassable roads.
James and Christianna Hudson, owners of Hansen's Craftory, were forced to close their business, Hansen's Craftory, as the floodwaters were up past their rain boots.
"You have to walk through neighbors' yards or right down the center of the street. People do drive their cars up and down, but many have lost their cars to the flood multiple times in the past year," said Christianna Hudson.
USPS mailman Henry says todays flooding was not the worst he has seen but he recounted the challenges of navigating flooded roads.
"Water gets waist deep, stopping everyone from going to work or even starting work. It can become very bad down some of these roads," he said.
Residents emphasized that flooding is not an isolated incident but a persistent problem exacerbated by tidal fluctuations and heavy rainfall.
"It happens like this if we get tidal flooding or a good rainstorm like we had in the last couple of weeks. We pretty much have water in the road constantly," explained James Chartier, another resident and business owner of Hansen's Craftory.
Unfortunately, relief isn't expected anytime soon, with residents estimating it could take up to a week for the floodwaters to recede entirely.
"This flooding isn't just from rainfall; it's also from coastal flooding," noted Chartier.