WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Rocket Lab scrubbed their Sunday evening launch opportunity for an unmanned Electron rocket.
Rocket Lab officials say strong upper level winds endangered the launch from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility.
The first ever Rocket Lab launch from Wallops has been delayed several times.
As of Sunday afternoon, officials had said all systems were a go and they were only waiting on winds to calm down.
The Electron rocket is carrying satellites for Virginia-based HawkEye 360.
The launch window on Sunday was open from 6 to 8 p.m. Rocket Lab waited until the very end of the launch window to scrub the launch.
The next launch attempt will take place Monday, according to Rocket Lab.
This launch period will end on Tuesday.