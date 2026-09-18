Salisbury man convicted of killing another man for allegedly offensive comment

WICOMCIO COUNTY, Md. - A man has been convicted of second degree murder for a deadly shooting back in the summer of 2025.
On Sept. 16, 2026, a judge found 18-year-old Jonathan Jobe, of Salisbury, guilty for Murder in the Second Degree and related gun charges. The conviction came after an eight day jury trial.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County says on July 15, 2025, Jobe murder a man behind 614 Smith Street in Salisbury. Prosecutors say the victim made a comment that offended Jobe, and Jobe pressed a gun against the victim's head and demanded he fight him. The victim reportedly told Jobe he did not want to fight, and Jobe shot him once in the face, killing him.
Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police investigated the scene and used surveillance video to identify Jobe as the shooter. Jobe was arrested within four hours of the murder.
Jobe's sentencing was postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation. He will remain in custody pending sentencing, according to prosecutors.