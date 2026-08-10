SALISBURY, Md. – A 20-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use in a crime of violence, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Semaj Ames was sentenced Friday by Circuit Court for Wicomico County Administrative Judge S. James Sarbanes to 50 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended. Upon his release, Ames will serve three years of supervised probation.
The charges stem from two shooting incidents on July 20, 2025.
According to prosecutors, Ames and his girlfriend drove to a home on Mohawk Avenue following a conflict involving Ames, his girlfriend and the father of her child. Ames and his girlfriend fired eight shots at the residence before fleeing. No one was struck, but the home was damaged.
About an hour later, Ames' girlfriend drove him to the location of the mother of his child on East Lincoln Street, prosecutors said. A verbal altercation in the street escalated when Ames pulled out a firearm and fired.
The bullet missed the intended targets and struck a woman who was nearby. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
Ames fled the scene and enlisted family members to hide evidence and help transport him to Baltimore, according to prosecutors. He later fled to Georgia, where he was located by law enforcement and extradited to Maryland.
Ames pleaded guilty to the charges May 29.