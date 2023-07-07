SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced their plans to temporarily shut down a water main on South Division next week..
The City says the shutdown is in coordination with the downtown Unity Square Project and will begin on Monday, July 10th at 9pm. The water main is on S. Division St. and has sections that need to be reevaluated, according to a press release from the City.
Testing will reportedly be done in the evening to minimize disturbances to Downtown residents and businesses. The city says water will be restored before Tuesday morning.
Those seeking more information can contact the Mayor’s Office at 410-548-3100.