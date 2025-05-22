Crime scene generic

MAGNOLIA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Magnolia on Tuesday that took the life of a 21-year-old man.

According to police, troopers were called to a field on Walnut Shade Road near Autumn Moon Road on reports of an accidental shooting on May 20 just after 8 p.m. There, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to police. 

Police say the ensuing investigation revealed the victim and three others were target shooting when the 21-year-old was fatally shot.

Delaware State Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2859.

 

