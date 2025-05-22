Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/01 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 24/01 AM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 24/02 PM 2.3 0.3 0.5 1 NONE 25/03 AM 2.5 0.5 0.1 1 NONE 25/02 PM 1.8 -0.2 0.2 1 NONE 26/04 AM 2.5 0.5 0.1 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 3.3 1.2 1.3 2 MINOR 23/11 PM 3.1 1.0 0.7 2 NONE 24/11 AM 2.4 0.3 0.4 2 NONE 25/12 AM 2.6 0.5 0.1 1-2 NONE 25/12 PM 2.0 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE 26/01 AM 2.7 0.6 0.1 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.4 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 23/10 PM 3.2 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 24/11 AM 2.4 0.2 0.6 1 NONE 24/11 PM 2.6 0.4 0.3 1 NONE 25/11 AM 2.0 -0.2 0.3 1 NONE 26/12 AM 2.8 0.6 0.3 1 NONE &&