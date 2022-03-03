SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University President Dr. Charles Wight on Thursday announced the school is taking another step down in it's masking policy on campus.
According to Wight, starting Friday at 3 p.m., masks will only be required in classrooms and laboratory's during instruction, on university transportation, when visiting for healthcare appointments with student health services.
Some events, according to Wight, will still require masks. Those attending those events will have prior warning and masks will be made available.
While some other University of Maryland Systems, including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Towson University have already lifted mask mandates, SU says it continues to have some requirements due to Wicomico County's low vaccination rate and the congregate nature of its campus.