SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury is planning a new interactive science and education center at the Salisbury Zoo that officials say could expand educational programming while creating a new source of revenue for the free attraction.
The proposed building would be about 10,000 square feet, with roughly half of the space dedicated to interactive exhibits. Zoo Director Chuck Eicholz said possible features could focus on recycling, plant growth, water systems and other hands-on science concepts.
Eicholz said the facility could more than double the zoo’s current educational capacity. The zoo is working with Wicomico County Public Schools and hopes to develop programs with additional school systems.
“There is actually no official name for it yet,” Eicholz said. Mayor Randy Taylor has referred to the project as the “Imagination Center,” but zoo officials are still determining whether that name is available for use.
The Salisbury Zoo would remain free. The new center, however, would operate as a separate attraction and charge what Taylor described as a nominal admission fee.
The building could also host birthday parties, school programs, professional events and other gatherings. Eicholz said revenue generated by the center would be directed back into zoo improvements, animal care and visitor experiences.
Taylor said the project is expected to cost between $3 million and $3.5 million. About $500,000 has been committed so far, and additional fundraising is expected to be handled through the zoo foundation and community partners.
The city hopes to complete engineering work by late summer or early fall. Taylor said officials would like to break ground next spring, although that schedule will depend on fundraising and the completion of design work.
The project is part of a larger group of improvements planned around the zoo and City Park. Taylor also highlighted nearly $9.7 million in Safe Streets for All funding that will be used to improve walking and biking connections in Salisbury.
Those improvements are expected to begin near downtown, the zoo and Shoemaker Park before expanding outward in phases.
Eicholz said there is no firm opening date for the science and education center. Conceptual plans must still move through the construction bidding process, and officials expect additional opportunities for public input.
“This will change the world for the zoo,” Eicholz said. “Salisbury Zoo will put us on the map.”