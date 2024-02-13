DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the schedule for the 2024 downstate pond trout season, beginning with a day exclusively for youth anglers under 16 on Saturday, March 2, at 7 a.m.
The season opens for all anglers the following day, Sunday, March 3, starting a half-hour before sunrise. Fishing will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset and thereafter from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, subject to local area rules.
Officials say Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood will be stocked and open for trout fishing, pending pond ice conditions that might prevent either stocking or fishing.
To facilitate trout stocking and help the fish adjust, both ponds will be closed from February 17 to March 1. More than 300 pounds of rainbow trout, including trophy-sized fish, will be stocked in each pond, with a second stocking planned for mid-March.
To make fishing better, two new 120-foot-long aluminum fishing piers were installed at Newton Pond, enhancing access and safety for anglers.
Anglers are reminded that a Delaware fishing license and trout stamp are required. The daily limit is six trout per angler.
Revenue from trout stamp sales, alongside federal Sport Fish Restoration funds, supports future trout stocking efforts.
The trout season for upstate streams opens April 6 with a youth-only day, followed by the general opening on April 7.