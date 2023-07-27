LAUREL, Del.-A Seaford man is facing numerous charges in a series of thefts and burglaries.
On the morning of July 13, officials say troopers responded to several residences on Chipmans Chase Drive and Fire Tower Road in Laurel regarding reported overnight thefts from cars and garage burglaries. Investigators say two suspects trespassed onto six different properties and stole items from eight different victims, including a wallet, several debit and credit cards, a BB gun, video cameras, and a bicycle. Detectives identified 18 year-old Ryan Howell of Seaford as one of the suspects.
On Tuesday, Howell turned himself in to the Seaford Police Department, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where a Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Conspiracy Third Degree – 3 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 – 7 counts
- Criminal Mischief – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts
Howell was arraigned and was released on his own recognizance.
Authorities say they are still investigating these incidents and are working to identify the second suspect.