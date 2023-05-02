DOVER, Del.-Officials in Kent County are working on a sewer line break that occurred near Carroll's Plaza in Dover Tuesday morning. At this time, officials say DNREC has been notified and water flows are being diverted to minimize overflow where possible.
While repair efforts are underway, officials are asking City of Dover water customers to conserve water.
“Crews will be working round the clock to get repairs completed,” said Diana Golt, Director of Kent County Public Works Department. “This is not a simple fix and may not be resolved until tomorrow morning,” she added.
The County says after repairs, the next step will be to clean up and sample downstream waterways to measure bacteria levels.