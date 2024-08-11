RIDGELY, MD– The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting near the Dayspring Townhomes Saturday night.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 12050 School Street between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. They reportedly found an adult male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.
His identity is being withheld at this time.
The victim was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus as officials began investigating.
No suspect description or additional details were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-2515.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates when more information becomes available.