Storm damage galestown

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Galestown, in far eastern Dorchester County may have had among the worst damage from Friday night's tornado-warned storm.

Power lines were downed and electricity was out. Kay Littleton explained what it was like when the storm hit. "Things were flying all around and falling down and it was really scary to be in the car with it. But I think that being here in the middle of it, in the house, probably would have been a lot worse," she said.

Samantha Larrimore said "it might not look super extensive in some areas, but the damage is just beyond what I thought could have been possible here."

Dorchester County Councilman Mike Detmer said Friday evening that no injuries were reported, and that crews were working hard to clear roads that had been blocked by fallen trees and branches.

