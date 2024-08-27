SEAFORD, DE- Slingers Pizza and Grill has received its permitting and will begin repairing the restaurant this week.
Back in March, a car crashed through the front wall of the restaurant just before lunchtime. Slingers Pizza and Grill was left completely destroyed, but fortunately, nobody was injured.
Sheena Andrew, one of the owners of Slingers Pizza and Grill, tells us how they still haven't been able to reopen their doors.
“It was pretty detrimental for us emotionally, physically, mentally, and definitely financially. Once those doors open, we really hope that we have the community support then as well to help us get back on our feet.”
For the past 6 months, restaurant owners Sheena and Shelly Andrew have been awaiting permitting from the city to begin repairs. On August 20, they received the permits.
Sheena Andrew says the original plan was to get Slingers Pizza and Grill back open by October, but since the permitting process took longer than expected, the new goal is to get it back open by the end of the year.
“It was a three and a half month fight for our insurance process, so it's been a pretty slow process for us. We are just hoping that once the ball gets rolling now that we have our permit, that the process will kind of speed up a bit. We are really hoping by the end of the year to have our doors back open”.
Sheena Andrew also tells us that the restaurant will have a brand new look once it opens up, which she is very excited for the Seaford community to see.