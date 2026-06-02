SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a man with the murder of his 10-year-old daughter as well as multiple counts of child abuse.
As WBOC previously reported, DSP was called to a home on Oakwynn Circle in Smyrna on May 28 after a child was reportedly found dead in her bedroom.
On Tuesday, June 2, police identified the victim as 10-year-old Fatima Kone. DSP now says Fatima’s father, 49-year-old Badara Kone, is responsible for her death. According to investigators, Kone hit the child numerous times with a leather belt before she fell and is believed to have hit her head on a piece of furniture.
Fatima’s siblings helped her to her room following the alleged assault, according to DSP, and she was later found dead. 9-1-1 was not notified for an extended period of time, police say.
Fatima’s two brothers, ages 15 and 11, were taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary wellness checks where detectives learned the children were also allegedly abused.
Badara Kone was arrested on May 28 on two felony counts of continuous child abuse and eight counts of fourth-degree child abuse. On June 1, he was charged with the murder of his daughter. Kone remains in custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on a $180,000 cash bond.
DSP asks anyone with information on this investigation to contact them at 302-741-2729.