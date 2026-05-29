SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old child in Smyrna.
Troopers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to a home on Oakwynn Circle after the child was found dead in her bedroom, according to police.
During the initial investigation, responding troopers requested assistance from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, which has since taken over the investigation.
Authorities said the child’s body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police have not released the child’s identity or any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the case.
The investigation remains active.