Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, erratic winds between southwest and southeast 5 to 10 kt with gusts to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&