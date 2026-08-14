SMYRNA, Del. - The Town of Smyrna is reminding people visiting Lake Como to stay within the designated swimming area and respect the private properties surrounding the lake.
The reminder comes as neighbors say some swimmers — particularly teenagers — have been crossing the lake from the public beach and boat launch to reach the opposite shoreline.
Donna Ignase, whose backyard faces Lake Como, says the designated swimming area is relatively small.
"A lot of times the teenagers, they'll go outside the area and just swim all the way across," Ignase said.
Ignase says swimming across the lake can create safety concerns, particularly because the lake gets deeper toward the middle and is also used by boaters.
"If somebody is out there and they don't see them, they can hit them," she said.
Bryce Bunce, another Lake Como resident, says he too gets concerned.
"I have a number of times seen kids swimming across the lake without proper floatation and some of them didn't look like good swimmers to where I was getting the boat ready to go and rescue them because it is — it's dangerous," he said. "I'm surprised no one's been hurt yet."
Neighbors also say some swimmers who cross the lake enter private yards and use private docks and kayaks.
"They will swim across the lake. They will take our kayaks off our dock and neighbors as well. They will go sit on your dock," Bunce said.
The Town of Smyrna says the shoreline and properties across from the beach and boat launch are privately owned and are not part of the public recreation area.
Without a lifeguard monitoring the lake, officials are asking parents and caregivers to talk with children and teens about staying within the marked swimming area and respecting neighboring private property.
The town says following the lake-use guidelines will help keep Lake Como safe while maintaining good relationships with nearby property owners.