SNOW HILL, Md.-The Worcester County Treasurer's Office warning the public about a possible interruption of service on May 22 and May 23 due to software system upgrades.
The County says anticipated service disruptions will include tax payments, utility payments, room and food tax payments, and the ability of staff in the Treasurer’s Office to process deed instruments and related activities.
“Due to anticipated interruptions, we are asking customers to make alternative arrangements during these two dates,” Finance Officer Phil Thompson said. “We anticipate the upgrade will be completed by Wednesday, May 24, when the Treasurer’s Office should be open for business as usual.”
The temporary disruption will impact over-the-counter transactions at both the Worcester County Government Center in Snow Hill and the Isle of Wight building on St. Martin’s Neck Road in Bishopville, as well as on-line activity at https://www.co.worcester.md.us/departments/treasurers-office.