ST. MICHAELS, Md. — A rescue horse recovered from a Dorchester County farm facing multiple animal cruelty charges is becoming the face of a growing effort to strengthen animal welfare laws in Maryland.
Spartan is a stallion rescued from a farm in Hurlock. The owners of the farm in Dorchester County were charged with 100 counts of animal cruelty involving numerous horses, dogs, goats, and geese, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
On Wednesday, May 13, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard and the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office issued a criminal summons to Debora Naylor, 60, on 100 various charges of animal cruelty that allegedly took place on her farm on Gravel Branch Road near Hurlock. The majority of cruelty charges center on alleged failures to provide food and water to multiple animals in March of 2026, according to charging documents.
Spartan now lives at Halo's Haven horse rescue in St. Michaels, where his new owners say he is slowly recovering and learning to trust people again.
"It's very sad to see what kind of neglect he sustained. And it angers me, because it didn't have to be this way," said Michelle Louis, founder of Halo's Haven.
Louis and other community members say Spartan's story represents a broader problem they hope to address through legislative action.
"Spartan is a poster child for what shouldn't happen to a horse or any animal. We, as Marylanders, need to fix Maryland, and make sure that everybody, Authorities, animal control, state vet, Department of Agriculture, we need to all be on the same page," Louis said.
Louis and other advocates are promoting what they call "Spartan's Bill," proposed legislation aimed at establishing clearer protocols for responding to animal neglect cases.
According to Louis, she's hopeful the legislation could create additional guidelines for veterinary assessments in neglect investigations and require greater coordination among state agencies involved in animal welfare cases. She also supports stronger penalties for animal neglect and stricter requirements for removing animals from properties where neglect is occurring.
Advocates say the legislation is intended to prevent animals from experiencing circumstances similar to those endured by Spartan.
"They don't have a voice. We are their voice. I'm their caregiver; I take care of these animals. We are going to keep pushing and pushing. We want to make sure these animals don't fall through the cracks," Louis said.
Louis said she hopes the effort will lead to stronger protections for animals across Maryland and ensure neglect cases receive a more coordinated response from authorities.