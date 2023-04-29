Stabbing Incident Leads to Arrest in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Police say an arrest was made just 13 minutes after finding two stabbing victims during a traffic stop.
According to the Laurel Police Department, on Apr. 29 around 7 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop near Sussex Highway and Camp Road for a traffic violation.
Upon contact, the officer reportedly found two people in the car that had significant injuries from a stabbing. Authorities say the officer immediately gave emergency medical aide until more police and EMS units could arrive. The two victims were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.
Laurel Police say they found the house where the initial incident occurred and secured the crime scene, which resulted in a suspect being arrested just 13 minutes after the traffic stop. Officers say a third ambulance was requested to medically clear the suspect for minor injuries sustained during the initial incident, before police arrived.
Police say there is currently no outstanding risk to public safety from this incident. Due to the nature of the complaint, police say no additional information will be released at this time.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.