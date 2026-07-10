WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - County officials announced they are repurposing field lights used at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium and installing them at WinterPlace Park.
Officials say this creates the first lighted athletic field on the east side of Wicomico County, serving the community for years to come.
The county says the addition of field lighting will dramatically expand the park's capabilities by allowing for evening practices, games, tournaments, and community events. It will also increase scheduling flexibility for youth leagues and recreational organizations.
"This is a tremendous win for our community," said Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano. "Every child deserves access to safe, high-quality places to play, regardless of where they live in our county. By repurposing these lights from Shorebirds Stadium, we are making a smart investment that stretches taxpayer dollars while creating new opportunities for youth sports, families, and community events. WinterPlace Park has always been a valuable community asset, and these improvements will make it an even greater destination for generations to come."
No timeline was given on when the lights will be installed.