DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested two people Monday night after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. After conducting a records check on a white Ford Transit near South State Street and East Water Street, police learned the vehicle was reported stolen. A traffic stop was reportedly attempted, but the vehicle fled. Police began pursuit through the city.
The chase ended on Savannah Road in Dover after the vehicle became stuck in a field. Two occupants were both taken into custody and identified as Christopher Houck, 25, of Dover, and Ontia Lofland, 25, of Laurel. Houck was then linked to allegedly stealing a City of Dover vehicle this past weekend. Both were taken to Dover Police to be arraigned.
Houck was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,350 cash bail. He has been charged with:
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle
-Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree
-Receiving Stolen Property
-Failure To Stop on Police Command
-Numerous Traffic Offenses
Lofland was released on the following charge:
-Receiving Stolen Property