CAMDEN, Del. — A devastating storm in Kent County left The Little Farm with significant damage, destroying animal enclosures and damaging an egg stand and playground.
All of the farm's animals have been accounted for and are safe.
After the storm moved through, the farm's first priority was making sure all of the animals were safe.
"First thing, obviously, is that the animals are safe," said Kole Manuszak, the farm's barn manager. "The first thing that we wanted to do was just get the animals out of the pastures, make sure that there's nothing they get hurt on."
Once the animals were secured, the family began assessing the damage and figuring out what would need to be repaired.
As word spread about the damage, community members began looking for ways to help.
A representative from Delaware Propane said the company wanted to step in because of the farm's work in the community.
"She does a lot of really good stuff for the community, so we felt compelled to," said Jo-el Fetizanan, Head of Marketing for Delware Propane.
Friends of The Little Farm have also started a GoFundMe to help with the rebuilding process.
The family now faces the task of cleaning up the damage and rebuilding what was lost.