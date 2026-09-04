SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County has approved two new programs aimed at helping local fire and EMS departments reduce costs and increase available funding, according to a Sussex County press release.
One program will help provide three new ambulances each year for county departments that are eligible to receive a county-purchased ambulance every seven years.
The second program is designed to simplify ambulance billing by using a third-party vendor instead of having 22 departments pay for and manage the billing process separately.
Gina Jennings, Sussex County Financial Director, says if at least 15 companies participate in the billing program, the rate will be 3.5%, which could save the departments about $500,000.
“So that is a half a million dollar savings,” Jennings said. “So where they're paying $1 million going on their own, coming together, it's only going to cost a half a million dollars.”
Jason McCabe, president of the Dagsboro Fire Department, said any money saved can help departments address future needs.
“Every dollar that we can recoup, either increased funding or a new revenue source or in this case, savings from not having to pay for a service, we can reallocate to meeting those needs, whatever they may be tomorrow, next year or five years from now,” McCabe said.
The new programs come on top of the county's $6 million in annual funding for local fire and EMS companies.