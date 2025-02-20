LEWES, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant was executed in Lewes on Wednesday. The search was for a potential drug laboratory used for the manufacturing of Methamphetamine, according to the Lewes Police Department.
On Wednesday, February 19th, the Lewes Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Beebe Avenue in Lewes. Law enforcement say this search was for a "potential drug laboratory used for the manufacture of Methamphetamine."
During their search, the Lewes Police Department located numerous chemical compounds, ingredients, tools, and devices all set up in a "rudimentary laboratory to manufacture methamphetamine". According to LPD, officers located "methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a Ruger 9mm handgun, 2 boxes of 9mm ammunition, and several other unknown substances which will require further testing."
Police identified 42-year-old Zachary Olon, of Lewes, as the resident of the home. Olon was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Knowingly Operate an unlawful Clandestine Laboratory
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia